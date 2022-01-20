Economou: Arrival of Rafale in Greece a geostrategic development of high importance

Government spokesperson Yiannis Economou on Thursday described the arrival of the first six Rafale military aircraft from France on Wednesday as a geostrategic development of high importance, which makes the Greek Air Force one of the strongest in the region, seals the Defence Agreement with France while promoting the strategic autonomy of the European Union.

Speaking to the press, he also called on all adults still eligible for a vaccine booster to get this promptly, "not only in order to preserve their privileges but also to protect themselves against becoming seriously ill with the coronavirus".

He noted that the so-called 5th wave of the virus was gradually subsiding but said that there were still many asymptomatic carriers who spread the virus, while hospital admissions and intubations due to the Omicron and Delta variants, respectively, maintained the heightened pressure on the National Health System.

Finally, Economou said that Wednesday's issue of a 10-year bond was successful, raising roughly 3.0 billion euros at a 1.8 pct interest rate.

Source: ANA-MPA