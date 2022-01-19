KINAL MEP Eva Kaili elected Vice-President of the European Parliament

Movement for Change (KINAL) MEP Eva Kaili was on Tuesday elected Vice-President of the European Parliament as a candidate of the Socialists & Democrats (S&D) party.

Kaili gathered 454 of the 690 votes total, thus securing her elected position as one of 14 European Parliament VPs in the first round of this electoral process.

KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis congratulated Kaili on social media, wishing her every success in her new duties, and so did Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The S&D Group is represented by 145 MEPs across 26 EU countries.

Source: ANA-MPA