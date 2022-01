Finance Minister Christos Staikouras will be in Brussels on Monday to participate in the Eurogroup and Ecofin meetings.

Eurogroup's meeting will focus on the economic adjustment and the eurozone’s resilience based on the recent performances in comparison with its international counterparts. The eurozone finance ministers will exchange views with the head of ΟΕCD Laurence Boone.

On Tuesday, Staikouras will take part in the Ecofin meeting.