Dendias in Brest to participate in the Informal Meeting 'Gymnich' of the EU Foreign Ministers

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is visiting Brest on Thursday in order to participate in the Informal Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the European Union (“ Gymnich”), according to a foreign ministry's announcement.

Dendias will participate in a joint working lunch of the European Union Foreign Affairs Ministers and Defence Ministers on the topic of the “ Strategic Compass”.

A revised text will be presented at the working lunch, based on discussions that have taken place among Member States in recent weeks.

In the afternoon, the first working session will be held to discuss the “ Security Situation in Eastern Europe”.

The second working session to discuss the European Union’s relations with China will take place on Friday, January 14.

Following the session’s conclusion, the Foreign Ministers will attend a working lunch hosted by the French Presidency of the Council of the EU to discuss relations between the European Union and the African Union, in view of the EU-African Union Summit which will be held next month (February 2022).

The above-mentioned working lunch is expected to be attended by the President of the Republic of Senegal and Chairperson of the African Union, Macky Sall, as well as the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Source: ANA-MPA