Government requisitions services of private doctors to strengthen national health system in northern Greece

Thursday, 13 January 2022 10:29
REUTERS/GIORGOS MOUTAFIS
Greece on Thursday began to requisition the services of pathologists, lung specialists and general practitioners of northern Greece in order to reinforce the national health system in the face of the pandemic.

In a statement to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA), Panagiotis Bogiatzidis, Chief Executive Officer at 3rd Regional Health Care Authority, said that the procedure in underway and  doctors have already come to hospitals to provide their services as of early Thursday. 

A total of 90 doctors have been called to participate in the effort. 

Source: ANA-MPA


