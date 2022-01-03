Greece confirms 17,633 new coronavirus infections on Sun., 61 deaths; 626 on ventilators

Greece confirmed 17,633 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 25 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,258,495 infections (daily change: +1.4 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 217 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,902 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 61 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 20,910. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 626 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 63 years and 80.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 535 (85.46 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 91 (14.54 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,775 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 400 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -9.5 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 392.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 110 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

Source: ANA-MPA