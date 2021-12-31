PM Mitsotakis posts video on vaccination campaign

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis uploaded a video of the vaccination campaign on the internet, in which an elderly man is wondering about the necessity of the vaccination.

Professor of Pulmonology in the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and president of the Hellenic Pulmonary Society, Stylianos Loukidis, explains that 9 out of 10 covid deaths concern our fellow citizens over 60 years, adding that the vaccine reduces the risk of intubation and death by up to 20 times.

The Prime Minister, in his post, wrote the following message: "7 out of 10 Greeks have received at least the first dose of the vaccine. In addition, our citizens over 60 years old have made more than 170,000 new appointments in the last month. The effort continues. With science as an ally, we are fighting the pandemic and misinformation."

Source: ANA-MPA