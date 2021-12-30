The government on alert to take additional measures to support businesses and workers, Staikouras says

Thursday, 30 December 2021 12:20
Eurokinissi/ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ
The government is on alert to take additional measures to support businesses and workers affected by the new phase of the pandemic and the additional restrictive measures announced, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said in an interview with "Naftemporiki" newspaper.

Specifically, the Minister stressed that "we are ready, following the dynamics of the economy and guided by the developments and figures of the real economy, with composure and prudence, with quick reflexes but not in a hurry, to act again, within the capabilities of the country."


