Greece requests disbursement of 3.56 billion euros from Recovery Fund

Greece on Wednesday officially filed its first request for the disbursement of 3.56 billion euros in the framework of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan "Greece 2.0", following completion of all relative landmarks and goals.

The 15 landmarks and goals, agreed with the EU, include among others preparations to extend loans to enterprises by banks, creating a legislative framework to promote green transition, reforming the labor market, health, business activity, transport and taxation and promoting infrastructure in civil protection and justice.

This tranche will represent 1.72 billion euros in subsidies from the Recovery Fund and 1.84 billion euros in loans.

Greece is one of the first countries to submit a request for disbursement. It received advance payments worth 3.96 billion euros (2.31 billion in subsidies and 1.65 billion in loans) in early August.

Source: ANA-MPA