Experts committee meets on Wednesday after record Covid-19 cases

The experts committee of the health ministry is meeting again on Wednesday to evaluate the epidemiological situation regarding the "Omicron" variant and consider the implementation of measures earlier than planned following the recent spike of Covid-19 cases.

Greece confirmed 21,657 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

There were also 60 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 20,557. A total of 635 patients are on ventilators in hospitals, according to EODY.

Source: ANA-MPA