Plevris: Skyrocketing of COVID-19 infections expected on Tuesday

Tuesday, 28 December 2021 13:37
COVID-19 confirmed incidents are expected to soar on Tuesday with over 15,000 new infections, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said to public broadcaster ERT on Tuesday leaving open the possibility of additional measures before January 3,2022. The epidemiological committee will convene on Wednesday to examine the epidemiological data.

The pandemic and its variant Omicron appears to be strongly present in Greece and especially in the region of Attica where the infections post a significant increase. This increase troubles the scientists but the hospitals are not under pressure so far, Plevris said.

