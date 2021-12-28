Funeral service for former president Karolos Papoulias in Pangrati on Wed.

The funeral service for former Greek president Karolos Papoulias, who died on Sunday, will take place at the Agios Spyridon church in Pangrati on Wednesday (Dec. 29), at 13:00, a statement said on Monday.

Papoulias will be buried on the island of Ioannina, where he was born, on Thursday. Because of the health measures, only close kin will be present.

His family has requested that anyone wishing to make a donation in his memory do so to Kivotos tou Kosmou and the Cerebral Palsy Society Open Door (Eteria Prostasias Spastikon Porta Anichti).

The government will accord him full state honors and has declared a period of public mourning through the day of his funeral, with flags flying at half mast.

Source: ANA-MPA