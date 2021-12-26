Greece confirms 6,590 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours; 58 dead, 617 on ventilators

Greece confirmed 6,590 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 11 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Saturday (Christmas).

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,070,833 infections (daily change: +0.6 pct). Of the confirmed cases in the last 7 days, 213 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,686 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 58 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 20,350. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 617 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 63 years and 79.1 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 518 (83.95 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 99 (16.05 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,713 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 312 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -8.77 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 321.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

On Friday 24 December, mobile EODY units at 135 events tested 30,440 people (Rapid Ag) and found 642 of those infected with coronavirus, or 2.11 pct of the total tested.

Source: ANA-MPA