Env. Min.: Households to see significant drop in energy bills after agreement with Public Gas Corp.

Households will see a 40% reduction in their natural gas bills for December, between the measures announced by the prime minister and the reduction agreed by the Public Gas Corporation (DEPA), Environment & Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Wednesday.

This means households will see a drop of 11 euros per heating MWh in October, to 16 euros per heating MWh in November and 34 euros for the same in December.

After meeting with DEPA Commercial President Ioannis Papadopoulos and CEO Constantine Xifaras, Skrekas said that "besides the reduction DEPA Commercial is offering, households will also see a reduction in their bills that will average 15 euros a month from the suspension of the fees charged for network use in November and December."

The meeting's agenda focused solely on how to support households following the steep rise of energy prices.

Source: ANA-MPA