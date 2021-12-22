Attica Bank fully covers share capital increase of 240 mln euros

Attica Bank fully covered its 240-million-euros share capital increase, it said on Tuesday.

In addition, shareholders approved a strategic investor for the bank, it added in a statement.

Following the share capital increase, the capital adequacy ratio CET1 comes to the bank's pro forma level and - based on published results of June 30, 2021 - to nearly 11%, significantly higher of the minimum rate in effect at present.

In a statement, the bank noted that 2022 will be a landmark year for Attica Bank, as its timetable includes incorporating its securitization's senior notes in the "Heracles 2" program. This will rationalize the balance sheet and free regulatory capital, which will be funneled to develop the bank's projects and increase its loan portfolio.

