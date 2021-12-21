PM Mitsotakis: Two more free self-tests to be provided for Christmas

"We address the citizens today with a two-phase plan. The first step is to spend the holidays with safety, without freezing the economy and society but also without the activities of these days costing us later. And certainly at this time, our weapons are the tests. Everyone, whether vaccinated or not, should do a self test," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during Tuesday's online cabinet meeting.

"It is true that I received recommendations for mandatory rapid tests for everyone in order to enter entertainment venues. I rejected them, because I considered that such a measure would be unfair for the vaccinated and, in the end, very difficult to implement. So instead of imposing something on everyone, I chose to trust everyone. And for this very purpose, the state will provide two more free self tests for the entire population. With the recommendation that the first will be used during the holidays and the second immediately after the New Year. I ask our fellow citizens to use them, especially before large-scale festive gatherings," the prime minister added.

Regarding the second phase, he said this will concern the first weeks of 2022: "Depending on how the pandemic unfolds, we have a range of options at our disposal, such as extending remote working, adjusting the opening hours for restaurants and entertainment. We are, however, against a suspension of the operation of schools. But everything, I emphasise, will be decided by the data at the time. No decision has been made yet."

Source: ANA-MPA