PM Mitsotakis: Greece took digital transformation leaps once seen as impossible

Greece's government has shown that the country's public administration can take digital leaps ahead, ones that were seen as impossible not that long ago, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the Digital Economy Forum 2021: "Digitalisation, no longer a choice but a necessity", held at a central Athens hotel on Monday.

He made the statements during a chat with SEPE's President Giota Paparidou.

The digital simplification of public services is evident on the government's publicly accessible online platform gov.gr, he added, where more than a thousand services are available for citizens, including the national vaccination bookings program.

The premier underlined that "the big revolution in digital transformation is interoperability, which means that everyone needs to understand how to work together," he highlighted. Mitsotakis added that "no one is the sole owner of either systems or data, particularly in a government that favors the logic of open databases - which is what we have done with data concerning the pandemic as well."

The Digital Economy Forum is organized and held annually by the Union of Greek IT & Communications Businesses (SEPE).

Source: ANA-MPA