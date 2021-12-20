Tsipras: Elections the only appropriate democratic solution

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras repeated a demand for general elections while speaking to the Digital Economy Forum of the Federation of Hellenic Information Technology & Communications Enterprises (SEPE) on Monday.

Tsipras said that the "country is trapped in the double pincer of the pandemic and price hikes. At the same time, it is also trapped by a government that has resoundingly failed in the management of the crises that torment us and is incapable of transmitting the basic sense of trust that is the most important factor in a time of crisis. Trust is the strongest defence for dealing with the pandemic and high prices. As you are aware, however, there are no impasses in a democracy. For this reason, during the discussion on the state budget in parliament, I asked that we should proceed with the only suitable democratic solution: general elections."

According to SYRIZA's leader, he was asking for elections now "for precisely the same reason that I hesitated to ask for them earlier: because the top priority now is the protection of the human life and social cohesion. There were and are ways to protect human life and social cohesion. For this government to remain holds dangers."

Source: ANA-MPA