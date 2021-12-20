Energy, regional developments, pandemic to dominate Mitsotakis' meetings in Sofia

The strengthening of bilateral cooperation in critical areas, such as energy, as well as the review of regional developments will dominate Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart, Kiril Petkov, and the Bulgarian President, Rumen Radev, in Sofia on Monday.

Mitsotakis is the first European leader to visit Bulgaria after the formation of the new government, a fact that testifies, according to government sources, the importance that Athens attaches to its relations with Sofia and the importance it attaches to ensuring stability and growth in the Western Balkans and their European perspective.

The Greek prime minister will also exchange views on the pandemic with emphasis on the appearance of the "Omicron" variant.

Source: ANA-MPA