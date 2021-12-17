PM Mitsotakis: The de-escalation in Ukraine would be to the benefit of all

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis briefed his European counterparts during a dinner late on Thursday on his meeting last week in Sochi with Russian President Vladimir Putin, government sources told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

Mitsotakis stressed that the de-escalation in Ukraine would be to the benefit of all, reminding that coordinated sanctions would be imposed in case of aggressive actions. He added that the implementation of the Minsk peace agreement and the reactivation of the Normandy format negotiations provide the basis for easing the crisis.

During the discussion on migration, the prime minister made a detailed reference to the policy of the Greek government. He referred to the protection of the Greek and European borders, the new structures, the acceleration of asylum procedures and the "Helios" programme for the integration policy of those entitled to international protection as well as for unaccompanied minors.

At the same time, he stressed Turkey's responsibilities at the border and its non-compliance with the obligations under the so-called joint declaration with the EU (2016), the same sources noted.

Mitsotakis also thanked Christine Lagarde for the ECB decision ECB and her stance regarding the Greek bonds.

Source: ANA-MPA