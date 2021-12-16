Tsipras: The Recovery and Resilience Fund a permanent tool for EU governments

The Recovery and Resilience Fund should become a 'permanent tool' for the European governments, main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday upon his arrival at the European Socialists (PES) party meeting.

"There are initiatives that we should take, to unite forces and avoid returning to the vicious circle of austerity and of social dissolution we experienced in the previous years," he added.

Asked on Tsiodras and Lytras' report on the mortality outside ICUs for people with COVID-19, Tsipras replied that "if a Prime Minister was caught to lie in the parliament of any other European country on such a crucial issue that concerns the lives of hundreds of people, either he would have apologised or would have resigned. In Greece nothing happened and this confirms the crucial lack of democracy in the country".

Source: ANA-MPA