PM Mitsotakis in Brussels for European Council meeting

Thursday, 16 December 2021 09:26
UPD:09:26
INTIME NEWS/ © European Union
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will participate on Thursday in the European Council meeting in Brussels.

The pandemic, the "omicron" variant and the issue of vaccinations will be on the agenda of the summit, as well as the issue of rising energy prices across Europe.

The leaders will also have the first exchange of views on the new EU strategic doctrine, based on the "strategic compass", the document submitted for discussion by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

 Source: ANA-MPA


