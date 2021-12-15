PM Mitsotakis in Brussels for Eastern Partnership Summit

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be in Brussels on Wednesday to participate in the proceedings of the Eastern Partnership Summit on December 15 and the European Council meeting on December 16.

The EU cooperation with its eastern neighbors will be the focus of the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit, which will be attended by EU leaders and the leaders of five of the six Eastern Partnership partners (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine, Belarus). Belarus was not invited, as it has withdrawn from the group.

Mitsotakis will express Greece's support for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Eastern Partnership partners.

According to government sources, the prime minister will stress the importance of aligning with decisions and statements of the EU Common Foreign and Security Policy, especially those concerning the sovereignty, territorial integrity and sovereign rights of EU member states.

The prime minister is still expected to brief them on his recent meeting in Sochi with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and will underline that all sides must work for de-escalation.

On Thursday, Mitsotakis will attend the European Council Summit and the dinner of the leaders of the eurozone countries.

The pandemic, the "omicron" variant and vaccinations will be on the agenda of the summit, as well as the issue of rising energy prices across Europe.

The leaders will also have the first exchange of views on the new EU strategic doctrine, based on the "strategic compass", the document submitted for discussion by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

Source: ANA-MPA