FM Dendias in Brussels for European Union Foreign Affairs Council

Monday, 13 December 2021 09:47
UPD:10:17
INTIME NEWS/ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΥ ΣΤΕΛΙΟΣ
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be in Brussels on Monday, December 13, in order to participate in the European Union Foreign Affairs Council.

The agenda of the meeting includes a discussion on EU-Africa relations, Central Asia and the post-election situation in Venezuela, according to a foreign ministry's statement.

The issue of Varosha, as well as the situation in Belarus and Ethiopia, will also be discussed. 

The Foreign Minister will attend a working lunch with his European counterparts, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

On the sidelines of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council, Dendias is expected to meet with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

Source: ANA-MPA


