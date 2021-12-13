PM Mitsotakis reiterates that elections will be held at the end of the four-year term

Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in an interview with newspaper "Eleftheros Typos" on Sunday, reiterated that elections will be held at the end of the four-year term.

"I think it adds large reserves of political and economic stability when everyone knows that the electoral cycle is stable," he underlined.

He also said that "progress is above all change, it is the ability to adapt to a world that is changing at a very fast pace."

Mitsotakis also stressed the importance of a political system that is competitive as far as it concerns elections, adding that "an autonomous government has more possibilities of flexibility and speed in implementing its policy".

Regarding the pandemic, he expressed his satisfaction about the increase in the number of vaccinations of people over 60. He also said that Greece was one of the first countries to proceed with a booster dose "which in the long run I believe will lead to a faster de-escalation of the pandemic."

Source: ANA-MPA