Parental gifts of property to children can be submitted to tax services online as of Dec. 13

Property gifted or transferred from parents to children will be filed online for tax purposes as of Monday (Dec. 13), through the platform myProperty, the government announced on Thursday.

Donated properties must follow the official property value ("objective value") charts. Other gifts transferred through a notary can also be submitted on the platform.

As of December 20, it will be obligatory to file electronically any of these transactions, regardless of whether a paper route is followed.

Transfers submitted to local tax offices in paper format are still valid and will be processed accordingly, unless the signing parties recall them.

In order to prepare the system, myProperty will be out of operation from 16:00 on Saturday (Dec. 11) to 21:00 on Sunday (Dec. 12).

