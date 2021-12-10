HRADF completes transaction of Afandou property for 26.9 million euros

Hellenic Republic Asset Development fund HRADF on Thursday announced the completion of the Golf-North Afandou property conveyance to MA Aggeliades Hellas.

The HRADF's CEO Dimitris Politis, and legal representative of MA Aggeliades Hellas George Mylonogiannis signed the closing memorandum of the transaction with the payment of a lump sum of 26.9 million euros plus interest. The signing took place in the presence of Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Investments & Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis, the CEO of HCAP, Gregory D. Dimitriadis, and the Executive Director of HRADF, Panagiotis Stampoulidis.

The Golf -North Afandou is a coastal property with a total area of 1,328 sqm. Within the framework of the Special Plan for the Spatial Development of Public Properties (ESCHADA), the property includes a tourism-leisure zone, with renovation and modernization of the already operating golf course, as well as the possibility of creating a residential - touristic village, protection and promotion zone of the environment and the natural landscape.

Source: ANA-MPA