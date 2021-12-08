Greece recorded the highest GDP growth rate in the Eurozone in Q3

Greece recorded the biggest GDP growth rate in the Eurozone in the third quarter of 2021 (+13.4%), Eurostat said on Tuesday.

In an announcement, the EU executive's statistics agency said that the Eurozone GDP grew 3.9% in the third quarter compared with the same period in 2020, while the EU GDP grew 4.1%. The GDP grew 14.4% and 13.8% in the second quarter, respectively.

On a quarterly basis, the seasonally-adjusted GDP grew by 2.2% in the Eurozone in the third quarter and by 2.1% in the EU. In Greece, the GDP grew by 2.7%.

Austria (3.9%), France (3.0%) and Portugal (2.9%) recorded the biggest GDP growth rates on a quarterly basis, while Romania and Slovakia (0.4% each) the lowest GDP growth rates.

