Parents and guardians of students who keep children out of school on the excuse of the pandemic or other reasons will face jail time and fines, according to draft amendment tabled in Parliament by the Ministries of Education and Justice on Tuesday.

According to the bill, whoever takes care of a minor and does not register the child in school or neglects to ensure the child completes its compulsory education (to grade 9) will be served a jail sentence of up to two years and a fine.