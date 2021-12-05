Traffic adjustments expected for rallies in memory of Alexandros Grigoropoulos on Monday

Traffic will be affected on Monday by rallies and marches commemorating the murder of fifteen-year-old student Alexandros Grigoropoulos by a policeman in 2008.

The Attica police directorate is also on alert in case of violent incidents and will post police on the sidelines of the rallies downtown in Athens, while security police will be on the alert for possible targeted attacks and for ID checks.

As every year, students will meet at the Propylea (by the Academy of Athens) at 12:00 for their march to Parliament, while other groups will do the same at 18:00.

Police said the traffic regulations will be implemented in stages and depending on circumstances, and asked drivers to avoid circulating and parking around the Propylea and Syntagma Square to avoid contributing to congestion issues.