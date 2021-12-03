Pope Francis meeting with President Sakellaropoulou on Saturday

Friday, 03 December 2021 09:55
UPD:09:55
REUTERS/YARA NARDI
His Holiness Pope Francis will be visiting Greece officially on December 4-6 following an invitation by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

They will meet at the Presidential Mansion at 12:15 on Saturday (Dec. 4), and will make statements to the press at 12:45.

On Sunday (Dec. 5), Sakellaropoulou will accompany the pope to Lesvos island, where they will visit the Reception and Identification Center at Mavrovouni. Migration & Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi will also be present.

The president will also be attending a liturgy of the Holy Archbishopric of the Catholics of Athens at the Athens Concert Hall, which Pope Francis will lead starting at 16:45 on Sunday.

The pope is currently visiting Nicosia.

Source: ANA-MPA


