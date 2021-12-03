PM Mitsotakis to meet with Amazon Web Services executives in Athens on Friday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with Amazon Web Services executives at 09:30 in the morning on Friday, in Athens.

Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis, Digital Governance Minister & State Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, and State Ministers Giorgos Gerapetritis and Akis Skertsos will also attend the meeting.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally, according to the company's official site.

At 10:30, Mitsotakis will meet with representatives of the National Confederation of People with Disabilities, on the ocassion of International Day of Persons With Disabilities, December 3.

Source: ANA-MPA