Parliament approves mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 for people aged over 60 & additional benefits to vulnerable citizens

A bill relating to the National Central Authority for Health Procurement (EKAPY), and which also includes mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 for all adults aged over 60, was approved at a plenary session on Wednesday evening.

It was favored in principle by New Democracy party, and it was rejected in principle by all opposition parties.

The clause concerning the obligatory inoculation of people over the age of 60 was favored by Movement for Change (KINAL), apart from New Democracy. This was rejected by SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, the Communist Party of Greece, Greek Solution and MeRA25.

The clause about additional financial support to vulnerable pensioners in the year 2021, and the increase in welfare cash benefits for people with special needs and uninsured elderly people for the month of December 2021 was favored by New Democracy, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, Movement for Change (KINAL) and MeRA25. The Communist Party of Greece and Greek Solution voted 'present' on this clause.

Source: ANA-MPA