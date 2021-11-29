Statement regarding the security situation in Ethiopia

As the security situation in Ethiopia remains highly fragile and increasingly unpredictable, and as armed conflict continues unabated, travel by Greek citizens to the country is completely discouraged, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Greek citizens living in Ethiopia are advised to depart as soon as possible using the available commercial flights, it added.

Those choosing to remain in the country, are encouraged to remain vigilant, to follow developments in the country, to limit their movements, to have sufficient food, water and fuel supplies stocked and to remain in contact with the Embassy of Greece in Addis Abeba (at the following telephone numbers: +251 11 465 49 11 and 12, as well as at the emergency telephone number: +251 969 019 844, e-mail: [email protected] ) or with the Crisis Management Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (at the following telephone numbers: +30 210 368 2463, +30 210 368 2406 and +30 210 368 1730).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to closely monitor developments and provide Greek citizens with relevant information.

Source: ANA-MPA