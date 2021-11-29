Economou: Government monitoring developments, focusing on implementing existing measures

Monday, 29 November 2021 14:56
UPD:14:58
Dimitris Kapantais / SOOC/Dimitris Kapantais
A- A A+

"The government is closely monitoring the domestic and international developments regarding the covid pandemic and we are focusing on the implementation of the measures that are already in force, but also on increasing vaccinations," government spokesperson Yiannis Economou said during a press briefing on Monday.

Regarding the new "Omicron" variant of the coronavirus, Economou pointed out that, at the recommendation of the competent committee, strict measures have been taken to limit and control the movements of citizens from the specific countries (where the variant is believed to have originated) that intend to travel to Greece, while he clarified that Greece has no direct flights from or to the specific countries.

Economou reiterated that the government continues "the multifaceted effort to stop the pandemic, in order to save human lives, to support the national health system, but also to keep our economy, educational system and society open."

 Source: ANA-MPA


Προτεινόμενα για εσάς



Popular





    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 Η ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - ZOFRANK HOLDINGS CO. LIMITED
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου