Economou: Government monitoring developments, focusing on implementing existing measures

"The government is closely monitoring the domestic and international developments regarding the covid pandemic and we are focusing on the implementation of the measures that are already in force, but also on increasing vaccinations," government spokesperson Yiannis Economou said during a press briefing on Monday.

Regarding the new "Omicron" variant of the coronavirus, Economou pointed out that, at the recommendation of the competent committee, strict measures have been taken to limit and control the movements of citizens from the specific countries (where the variant is believed to have originated) that intend to travel to Greece, while he clarified that Greece has no direct flights from or to the specific countries.

Economou reiterated that the government continues "the multifaceted effort to stop the pandemic, in order to save human lives, to support the national health system, but also to keep our economy, educational system and society open."

