PM Mitsotakis announces five-year national plan for protection of children from sexual abuse and exploitation

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday announced a five-year national plan for the protection of chidren from sexual abuse and exploitation at a special event in Parliament for the European Day on Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse.

Mitsotakis referred to a national priority, underlining that zero tolerance of sexual abuse against children was a fundamental condition.

The premier said that the specific action plan is comprehensive and requires central organisation and broad social acceptance, while it constitutes a wider shift in the way the crucial problems of this period are being addressed. He insisted that the 11 axes of the plan will restructure the existing structures and functions.

Source: ANA-MPA