PM Mitsotakis announces five-year national plan for protection of children from sexual abuse and exploitation

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 13:16
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday announced a five-year national plan for the protection of chidren from sexual abuse and exploitation at a special event in Parliament for the European Day on Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse.

Mitsotakis referred to a national priority, underlining that zero tolerance of sexual abuse against children was a fundamental condition.

The premier said that the specific action plan is comprehensive and requires central organisation and broad social acceptance, while it constitutes a wider shift in the way the crucial problems of this period are being addressed. He insisted that the 11 axes of the plan will restructure the existing structures and functions.

