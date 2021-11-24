PM Mitsotakis addresses Confederation of British Industry: Greece is a different country now

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with Lord Karan Bilimoria, head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) in a chat broadcast on Tuesday at the organization's annual conference.

During the chat, the Greek prime minister underlined that Greece is a very different country from that of the economic crisis years, and he invited CBI members - which number 190,000 - to invest in it, particularly if they are interested in southeastern Europe and by extension the Middle East and Africa.

Mitsotakis spoke of the business-friendly environment and efforts to expand the tax base and reduce inequalities introduced by the previous government, which overtaxed the middle class and businesses. The government has encouraged digital nomads to look at Athens as a residence, he said, naming some of the country's advantages and incentives. In addition, Greece is also campaigning for an expansion of vaccination in the Greek population while using an online appointments system that has worked very well, he said.

The Greek PM also ruled out the prospect of another lockdown, even though the country is currently facing the fourth coronavirus pandemic wave as most European countries are, which is pressuring the health system.

Source: ANA-MPA