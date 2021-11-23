Theodorikakos: Only 20 pct of police officers not vaccinated against Covid-19

The police officers that have not been vaccinated or infected by COVID-19 make up 20 percent of the police force (of a total of 56,000 in service), stated Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos in parliament on Tuesday.

He informed parliament that since his appointment as minister 75 days ago, a total of 9 percent of police officers have been vaccinated.

He also sent a message to citizens that they need not "feel insecure" since the Greek police were strictly following all protection measures against the pandemic.

Source: ANA-MPA