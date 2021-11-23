Tsipras: PM Mitsotakis unable to grasp the magnitude of the price hikes crisis, meet people's needs

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' address in parliament on Monday proves "his weakness to understand the existential agony and meet the needs of the majority of our compatriots," while himself addressing the plenary on the day.

The main opposition party leader was speaking during a parliamentary debate held at his initiative at party leaders' level, "on the price hikes crisis and the lack of political volition on the part of the government to protect households and enterprises."

Tsipras noted that his party put forth the issue of price hikes since February, and did so again in July, but the government is "proving itself unable to grasp the magnitude of the crisis, is merely improvising, and it remains obsessed with outdated ideas and failed methods, while it also still operates in terms of clientelism," he added.

Source: ANA-MPA