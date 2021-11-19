Seven dead, seven injured in car accident near Rodopi

Seven people lost their lives and another seven were injured in a car accident that occurred at 12:20 after midnight, near Iasmos Rodopi, in northern Greece when a car carrying migrants crashed into a toll booth, according to the Hellenic Police.

The accident occurred when the vehicle collided violently with a toll booth on an Egnatia Odos motorway slip road. The Fire Brigade was called to the spot to free the passengers. The injured were picked up by emergency services EKAB ambulances and taken to hospitals in the area.

The identity of those killed is not yet known, while the police believe that the incident is related to illegal migrant-trafficking into Greece.

Source: ANA-MPA