Foreign Ministers of Greece, France, Egypt, Cyprus to meet in Athens

A meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Greece, France, Egypt and Cyprus will be held on Friday, at 13.00, in Athens.

The meeting takes place following the previous consultations and the regular coordination between the countries in the framework of the "3 +1" scheme. At 11:00, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will receive his French counterpart of Jean-Yves Le Drian, at the foreign ministry. At 10:00, the French minister will meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion.

During the quadripartite meeting of Foreign Ministers Nikos Dendias, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Shameh Shoukry and Nikos Christodoulides, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Middle East, Libya, the Gulf and the Sahel are expected to be discussed. Energy cooperation will also be discussed, as well as international challenges such as pandemics, climate change and migration.

After the end of the proceedings of the quadripartite, statements to the press are scheduled to take place around 15:30.

The last meeting of this "3 + 1" group took place online in May 2020, with the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

