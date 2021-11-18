Greece records third lowest inflation rate in the EU

Greece recorded the third lowest inflation rate in the European Union in October. More specifically, a report released by Eurostat on Wednesday showed that the consumer price index grew 2.8% in October, significantly lower compared with a 4.4% average rate in the EU.

Eurostat said that the annual growth rate in the consumer price index was higher in October compared with September. In Germany, the inflation rate was 4.6%, in France and Italy 3.2% and in Spain 5.4%. Lithuania recorded the highest inflation rate, 8.2% in October.

The cost of energy was the main factor for the price increases, rising 23.7% compared with October 2020. In September the cost of energy rose 17.6%.

