Greek unemployment rate fell to 13% in September

Thursday, 18 November 2021 13:47
The Greek unemployment rate fell to 13% of the workforce in September, from 13.9% in August and 16.5% in September 2020, Hellenic Statistical Authority said in a report on Wednesday.

More specifically, the number of unemployed people totaled 609,501 in September, down 169,335 from September 2020 (-21.7%) and down 45,571 (-7%) compared with August 2021. The unemployment rate among women fell to 16.9% from 20.3% in September 2020 and among men to 9.8% from 13.4%, respectively.

 In the 15-24 age group, the unemployment rate fell to 28% from 29.5% in September 2020, while in the 25-74 age group it fell to 12.2% from 15.7%, respectively. The number of employed people totaled 4,081,787, up 3.6% from September 2020 and up 0.2% from August 2021.

Source: ANA-MPA

