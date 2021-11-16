Investments, post-Brexit trade & the return of Parthenon Marbles to Greece at vis-a-vis meeting of PM Mitsotakis, UK PM Johnson

Issues of bilateral, regional and European significance are in the dossier of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who is visiting London on November 16-17, his first post-Brexit visit to the United Kingdom.

An overview of bilateral relations, with an emphasis on economic and trade relations, investments and tourism ahead of 2022, are all expected to be discussed in the scheduled meeting of the Greek premier with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The return of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece is another issue that Mitsotakis is expected to raise with Boris Johnson.

Mitsotakis will also be meeting with investors and representatives of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

