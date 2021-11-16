Appointments for third dose vaccination available as of Friday for adults who completed inoculation 5.5 months ago

Appointments for a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine will be available for booking online as of Friday, by all adults in Greece who completed their inoculation 5.5 months ago, said Primary Health Care Secretary General Marios Themistocleous at the regular live briefing on Monday.

However, even though the platform will open on Friday to set an appointment, the third dose will be administered after six months have elapsed since anyone's completed, two-dose inoculation with a Pfizer, AstraZeneca or a Moderna vaccine, or two months from a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Immunosupressed patients can receive a third dose too, after one month since they completed their inoculation.

At least 6.5 mln people in Greece have completed their vaccination, equal to a 61.8 pct of the general population or 71.2 pct of the adult population. The European equivalent average is 66.2 pct of the general population or 76 pct of the adult population, and Greece stands 5th in the rolling 7-day average and 18th in the list of completed and single dose vaccinations.

Source: ANA-MPA