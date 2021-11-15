FM Dendias expresses hope that EU will signal the 'red lines' regarding Varosha to Turkey

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, in a doorstep statement as he arrived at the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday, expressed hope that the meeting will indicate to Turkey where the EU draws "red lines" with regard to Varosha.

Dendias stated: "Today, on the 38th anniversary of the proclamation of the pseudo-state in northern Cyprus, the Council will discuss the options paper, which will be presented by HRVP Joseph Borrell, in order to indicate - I hope - to Turkey the 'red lines' on the issue of Varosha. I hope there will be a European reply today to Turkey's unlawful behaviour and its attempt to disregard the decisions of the UN Security Council."

Earlier this morning, on the margins of the Council, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias organised a working breakfast on behalf of the Chairmanship-in-Office of the South East European Cooperation Process.

Source: ANA-MPA