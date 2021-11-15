FM Dendias in Brussels for EU Foreign Affairs Council

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be in Brussels on Monday, November 15, in order to participate in the EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC).

On the sidelines of the Council, the Foreign Minister is hosting a working breakfast on behalf of the South-East European Cooperation Process Chairmanship-in-Office, held by Greece, where EU member states, the High Representative Josep Borrell, the participants of the aforementioned Process and the Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council, Majlinda Bregu, are expected to participate.

Afterwards, the Minister will participate in the Foreign Affairs Council, the agenda of which includes a discussion on the Western Balkans and the Sahel region.

Under "Current affairs", the issue of Varosha, the situation in Belarus and Ethiopia, as well as climate change will be discussed.

Subsequently, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will participate in the Eastern Partnership Ministerial Meeting.

Finally, he will participate, together with the Minister of National Defence, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, in the joint session of EU Foreign Affairs and Defence Ministers that will examine the first draft of the "EU Strategic Compass".

Source: ANA-MPA