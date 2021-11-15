Greece confirms 3,869 new coronavirus infections, 80 deaths on Sunday; 536 on ventilators

Greece confirmed 3,869 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 12 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 831,874 infections. In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 118 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,885 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 80 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 16,766. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 536 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 84.1 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 466 (83.21 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 90 (16.79 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,400 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 419 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +1.45 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 416.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

