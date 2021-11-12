Greece confirms 6,801 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, 67 deaths; 503 on ventilators

Greece confirmed 6,801 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 8 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 815,068 infections (daily change: +0.8 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 131 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,716 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 67 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 16,560. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 503 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 82.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 416 (82.7 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 87 (17.3 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,387 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 431 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +0.47 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 395.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

