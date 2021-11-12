PM Mitsotakis in Paris for International Conference on Libya

The International Conference on Libya will be held on Friday in Paris with the participation of Greece.

The proceedings are expected to begin at 16:00 (Athens time). According to government sources, the invitation of the Greek Prime Minister to participate is a recognition of our country as a force for regional peace and security. Greece's role in stabilizing Libya is also recognized as its closest neighbor, along with Italy and Malta.

It is the first time that Greece will take part at such a high level in an international meeting on Libya.

The invitation to join the international conference on Libya in Paris was extended to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Greece's position on Libya is in support of the full application of the Ceasefire Agreement of October 23, 2020 and the withdrawal of all foreign troups and mercenaries as soon as possible.

The conference is a French initiative jointly held with Germany, Italy and Libya, with the UN Secretariat General. President of the Presidential Council of Libya Mohamed al Menfi and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah have agreed to attend. Turkey's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Sedat Onal is also expected to attend.

Source: ANA-MPA